Mary Tyler Moore was one of the most iconic actresses of all-time. The legend passed away on Jan. 25 at the age of 80, but she will always be remembered for ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show,’ as well as her fabulous roles in ‘The Dick Van Dyke Show,’ ‘Ordinary People’ and more. Let’s take a look back and watch videos of her best TV and movie moments.

Mary Tyler Moore’s first rose to fame on The Dick Van Dyke Show. She played Laura Petrie, the wife of Dick Van Dyke’s character, Rob Petrie, from 1961 to 1966. Mary and Dick had such a fabulous chemistry and made us laugh every single episode.

Mary eventually got her own show, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, in 1970. The show made history for TV. Mary’s character, Mary Richards, was the first non-married, independent career woman featured as a main character on a television show. The show ran from 1970 to 1977 and also starred Ed Asner. The Mary Tyler Moore Show is known as one of the best television series of all time and won the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series three years in a row from 1975 to 1977.

The actress didn’t just take over television. She made a name for herself in movies, too. She starred in the 1967 romantic-comedy musical Thoroughly Modern Millie. Mary starred as Miss Dorothy Brown alongside Julie Andrews’ Millie Dillmount.

Mary took a dramatic turn in 1980’s Ordinary People, the directorial debut of Robert Redford. Mary starred in the movie, based on the Judith Guest book, as Beth, the mother of Timothy Hutton’s character and the wife of Donald Sutherland’s character. Beth’s tries to find normalcy after her oldest son dies and her youngest son attempts suicide. The role earned Mary an Academy Award nomination.

Mary starred in a dozens of movies over the course of her 50-year career, including Keys to Tulsa, Heartsounds, The Best Last Year, and Flirting With Disaster. Her last role on TV was a guest spot on Hot in Cleveland in 2013. She will be so missed.

