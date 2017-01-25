Mary Tyler Moore Died With Husband & Family At Her Bedside

REX Shutterstock

The world lost a true icon Jan. 25. Mary Tyler Moore tragically passed away at the age of 80, and we’re now learning that her husband of 33 years, Dr. S. Robert Levine, was right at her bedside. Get the sad details here.

“Today, beloved icon, Mary Tyler Moore, passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years, Dr. S. Robert Levine,” Mara Buxbaum, Moore’s longtime representative, said in a statement to PEOPLE, Jan. 25. The actress reportedly passed away after succumbing to health problems. The reason behind Mary’s hospitalization and her cause of death is unknown at this time.

The TV icon was reportedly in critical condition and on a respirator at a Connecticut hospital just before her unexpected death. Mary’s condition was so grave that her friends and family surrounded her at the medical facility to say their goodbyes, as reported by TMZ.

The news of MTM’s passing shook Hollywood to its core. Celebs like Ed Asner, 87, Michael Keaton, 65, Harry Connick Jr., 49 and many more stars took to social media to express their emotions and condolences.

Mary battled type 1 diabetes for years and underwent brain surgery to remove a benign tumor in 2011. It was reported in 2014 that she was nearly blind. Then, in 2015, her former co-star, Dick Van Dyke, 91, gave a sad update on her health. When he appeared on Larry King Now in Oct. 2015, he revealed that Mary was “not doing well” because her “diabetes took a toll on her.” The actor also confessed that she wasn’t communicating at the time. So sad.

Mary, a Brooklyn native, was an Academy Award nominated actress, 7-time Emmy winner, and a legendary producer, dancer, and philanthropist. She stole our hearts as Laura Petrie on The Dick Van Dyke Show, and she officially made us fall in love with her on The Mary Tyler Moore Show. MTM will truly be missed, and our thoughts are with her friends and family during this difficult time.

