This is just awful. Hollywood icon, Mary Tyler Moore is in critical condition at a hospital in Connecticut, according to a new report, Jan. 25. Mary is reportedly surrounded by family members who are allegedly preparing their goodbyes. Get the devastating details.

Mary Tyler Moore, 80, is in critical condition at a Connecticut hospital, according to TMZ, Jan. 25. She has allegedly been on a respirator for more than one week. The actress is currently surrounded by family at the medical facility, and they are reportedly preparing their goodbyes due to her serious condition. Mary is currently suffering from multiple health problems, and it has recently taken a turn for the worse, as reported by the site.

There is no word on why Mary was allegedly hospitalized. However, she has battled type 1 diabetes for years. The actress also underwent brain surgery in 2011 to remove a benign tumor. She has also dealt with alcoholism, and even wrote about the issue in her first memoir, the New York Times best seller, After All [1995]. In her second memoir, Growing Up Again: Life, Loves, and Oh Yeah, Diabetes [2009], Mary revealed what life was like living with type 1 diabetes.

It was been reported in 2014 that the actress was nearly blind, and that she had heart and kidney problems. Then, in 2015, on an episode of Larry King Now, her former co-star, Dick Van Dyke, 91, revealed that she was “not well at all,” due to her diabetes.

The Academy Award nominated actress is best known for starring in The Dick Van Dyke Show and her amazing stint on The Mary Tyler Moore Show.

This story is still developing…

