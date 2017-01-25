Mary Tyler Moore’s Most Iconic Looks — See Her Best Fashion Moments

REX/Shutterstock

It breaks our heart to say this, but Mary Tyler Moore has officially passed away. As we reflect on the tragic news about the iconic actress, it was only right to look back on her most iconic fashion moments and how much of a trailblazer she was when it came to style.

We are absolutely distraught over the news that iconic actress, Mary Tyler Moore, has officially passed away at the age of 80. The actress has battled diabetes for years and even had to undergo brain surgery back in 2011, but sadly, she passed at a hospital in Connecticut, on Jan. 25th. We are heartbroken over the news because Mary was a style icon in so many ways. She undoubtedly paved the way for ’70s style and we couldn’t help but take a look back at all of her amazing looks.

It all started when Mary landed the role of Laurie Petrie on The Dick Van Dyke Show. She was all about bright hues, patterns, and mixing and matching prints, which worked so well with her quirky and funny personality. From then on, her style only got better, but it was when she scored her very own show, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, from 1970-1977, where she truly shined. She played Mary Richards, a 30-year-old career woman and her outfits went perfectly with her character.

Her show was really the first time a career woman was the sole focus of a hit show and she took it and ran with it. Her outfits were mostly made up of separates — separate blazers and skirts, tops and skirts, and of course — the pantsuit, which she made famous, (sorry Hillary Clinton!), for the first time on TV. Mary was so brave when it came to trying new trends and she loved to try new things, regardless of what people thought, and we are so envious of that.

From her tweed skirt suits to her sophisticated collared blouses, we will forever remember the amazing outfits Mary wore. What do you guys think of Mary’s iconic looks? Which outfit was your favorite?

