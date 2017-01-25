Mary Tyler Moore: Fans Devastated Over TV Icon’s Shocking Death — See Well Wishes

REX/Shutterstock

This is devastating. It truly breaks our hearts to know that Mary Tyler Moore is gone. The legendary TV icon tragically passed away at the age of 80 on Jan. 25. Shortly after the news surfaced, fans took to social media to send their well-wishes.

Mary Tyler Moore tragically passed away at the age of 80 on Jan. 25, according to TMZ. Fans are obviously heartbroken by this devastating announcement, taking to social media to send their well-wishes to the starlet and those closest to her. One sweet post read, “Rest in peace, Mary.” The beloved TV icon was reportedly surrounded by family members at a Connecticut hospital after being on a respirator for a week, and they were allegedly able to say their goodbyes. The actress celebrated her 80th birthday on Dec. 29 and many are sharing their fondest memories.

May she rest with Angels #MaryTylerMoore — JPO™ (@CITY_CFFC) January 25, 2017

Damn, I just got word of Mary Tyler Moore dead, today at age 80. She will be missed… — David Zaban (@Nightwolf3654) January 25, 2017

awwwww RIP Mary Tyler Moore. 💔 — Leigh 💫 (@LeighJambalaya) January 25, 2017

My old soul loved watching Mary Tyler Moore as a child. She made being a career woman look so good! #youregoingtomakeitafterall — Sarah Elliot (@SarahOElliot) January 25, 2017

So very sad she will be missed. RT @ADiLorenzoTV: Brooklyn born Mary Tyler Moore, dead at 80. — News Junkie (@Junkie_4News) January 25, 2017

One kind fan wrote, “Prayers for her, & her family she’ll be with God.❤ Mary Tyler Moore.” Many were obviously overcome with grief after hearing the details of her passing, with another addressing her contribution to the world alongside a heartwarming message reading, “My old soul loved watching Mary Tyler Moore as a child. She made being a career woman look so good!” Mary became a familiar face to many after starring as frazzled wife Lauren Petrie on The Dick Van Dyke Show. She also became known for her stint on the Mary Tyler Moore Show. One fan admitted, “Have had the biggest crush on Mary Tyler Moore for nearly my whole life.”

Mary has been dealing with several issues caused by her lengthy battle with type 1 diabetes, having also underwent brain surgery back in 2011 to remove a benign tumor. Although this news is absolutely heartbreaking, we’re sure her loved ones are happy to receive such an out pour of support from her adoring fans during this tough time. Our thoughts are with her entire family.

