Mary Tyler Moore Dies: Look Back At The Iconic Actress’ Life In Pictures

REX/Shutterstock

It’s a devastating day — Mary Tyler Moore has died at the age of 80. The iconic TV star lived an incredible life, and to honor her amidst this sad news, we’re looking back at her biggest moments. Relive her life in pictures here.

Mary Tyler Moore died at a Connecticut hospital on Jan. 25, and we are absolutely heartbroken. After years of battling diabetes, it was revealed on Jan. 25 that the Dick Van Dyke Show star had been rushed to the hospital in critical condition days earlier. She had been suffering a number of medical issues recently, and quickly took a turn for the worst.

Before her sad death, though, Mary lived a fulfilled life, and there’s a lot to remember her for. She began her career in entertainment at the age of 17 as a dancer in Hotpoint commercials, then booked her first TV role in Richard Diamond, Private Detective in 1957. She quickly began guest starring on television shows and landing movie roles over the next several years.

Mary’s big break came in 1961, though, when she was cast on The Dick Van Dyke Show at the age of 24. She won her first Emmy for the role in 1964, then nabbed another one in 1966. Her spinoff show, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, premiered in 1970, and lasted for seven seasons. The show won a record-breaking 29 Emmys, holding the most Emmy Awards won by one show for 25 years until Frasier‘s 30th win in 2002.

Aside from her iconic work on these television series, Mary also worked in theater and filmed movies like Thoroughly Modern Millie and Ordinary People, for which she received an Academy Award Best Actress nomination She also established a production company with her then-husband, Grant Tinker, called MTM Enterprises in 1969.

Mary’s first marriage was to Richard Carleton Meeker when she was just 18. Six weeks after their 1955 wedding, she was pregnant, and gave birth to a son, Richard Jr., in July 1956. The couple divorced in 1961 and she married Grant the next year. Richard Jr. tragically died at the age of 24 in 1980, and she divorced Grant one year later. In 1983, Mary married Dr. Robert Levine.

Sadly, Mary had been battling Type 1 Diabetes since she was just 33 years old. Her health problems worsened severely in 2011, when she had a benign brain tumor removed, and in 2014, when friends confirmed she was “nearly blind” after suffering problems with her heart and kidney.

We are so heartbroken over the news of Mary’s death, but to honor her memory, you can click through the gallery above to look back at her life in pictures and remember the good times.

