Mary Tyler Moore Dead — TV Icon Passes Away At Age 80

REX/Shutterstock

So sad. Mary Tyler Moore tragically passed away at the age of 80 on Jan. 25, hours after it was reported the legendary actress was in grave condition. Friends and family members of the star even gathered to say their good-byes. Get the details, here.

The world has sadly lost another legend in 2017. Mary Tyler Moore passed away at the age of 80 on Jan. 25, after succumbing to a number of health problems, according to TMZ.

Her rep Mara Buxbaum issued the following statement. “Today, beloved icon, Mary Tyler Moore, passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years, Dr. S. Robert Levine. A groundbreaking actress, producer, and passionate advocate for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Mary will be remembered as a fearless visionary who turned the world on with her smile.”

The TV icon was reportedly in grave condition at a Connecticut hospital hours before passing, leading several of her friends and family members to drop everything so they could come visit her and say their good-byes. She’s been dealing with several issues caused by her lengthy battle with type 1 diabetes, and the actress also underwent brain surgery back in 2011.

Mary became a household name over the years, previously starring on the Mary Tyler Moore Show and on The Dick Van Dyke Show as Laura Petrie. She’s known for being outspoken about her issues, having dealt with alcoholism, and even writing about the topic in her first memoir, the New York Times best seller, After All [1995]. In her second memoir, Growing Up Again: Life, Loves, and Oh Yeah, Diabetes, Mary discussed her struggles with type 1 diabetes. She will definitely be missed by many, as she recently celebrated her milestone birthday on Dec. 29.

Fans have already been taking to social media to send their well-wishes, with one comment reading, “MaryTyler Moore you are one of my icons – thank you for a lifetime of entertainment & class & giving a voice to diabetes.” Throughout her life, Mary was married three times. She was married to Richard Carleton Meeker from 1955 to 1961, and to Grant Tinker from 1962 to 1981. Mary tied the knot with her current husband Robert Levine in 1983. She is survived by her husband, 62, and son Richie Meeker. The legendary TV icon will definitely be missed.

HollywoodLifers, please send your well-wishes to Mary’s friends, family and loved ones.

