Mariah Carey Engaged To Bryan Tanaka Months After Dumping James Packer: Report

Just when you thought Mariah Carey didn’t have to plan a wedding after she dumped James Packer in Oct. 2016, think again! The singer and her backup dancer boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka are engaged, according to a new report, Jan. 25! And you’ll never believe who’s on the guest list for their reported ceremony!

Here comes the bride? Mariah Carey, 46, and Bryan Tanaka, 33, are engaged and planning an over-the-top wedding, according to Life & Style, Jan. 25! Well, that was fast… seeing as she broke off her engagement to Aussie billionaire, James Packer, 49, just three months ago.

The singer and her backup dancer boyfriend spent the holidays in Aspen with her children — twins, Monroe, and Moroccan, 5 — and Christmas was apparently extra special this past year. She and Bryan “briefly talked about marriage on their romantic trip in Dec. [2016], but he showed her just how serious he was by actually proposing a couple weeks later,” an insider told Life & Style. There’s one problem with this pretty picture… Mariah’s rep denied that she’s planning on marrying Bryan to the mag. So, what’s going on here?

Well, their source insists that we will see a wedding, and what really made it official was Mariah’s disastrous performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest. “She was down in the dumps,” their source said. However, “Bryan was a tower of strength, and it brought them even closer.” And now, they’re planning a lavish wedding with invites being sent to Beyonce, 35, Oprah Winfrey, 62, and more A-list stars, as reported by the mag. OMG.

Mariah is apparently read to drop some serious cash on her alleged upcoming wedding. As for what’s on her wedding agenda? — The singer reportedly wants to rent a castle in England or Scotland in the summer with a British chef, like Gordon Ramsay or Nigella Lawson to prepare a feast for her wedding guests. Oh, and her children will apparently be in the wedding too! Moroccan and Monroe will be the ring bearer and the flower girl, the mag reports. And, it wouldn’t be a real party unless Mariah performed, right? Well, that’s apparently in the wedding plans too!

