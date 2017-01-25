(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Madonna, 58, has reportedly already appeared in court in Malawi, Africa to adopt two children, according to AFP, Jan. 25. She apparently applied in person in the Malawian capital, Lilongwe to eventually take home two local children, a court spokesman told the site.

“The court is looking at the application now to determine whether Madonna can adopt these two children,” said Mlenga Mvula, spokesman of the Lilongwe High Court.

#BREAKING Madonna in Malawi court to apply to adopt two more children: court — AFP news agency (@AFP) January 25, 2017

The singer appeared before Justice Fiona Mwale while surrounded by tight security, according to local reports. She attended the court appearance with two unidentified children, and a few other people, AFP reported, before leaving in an SUV. The two children she was apparently accompanied by could have been her own, David Banda, 11, and Mercy James, 11. Madonna also adopted the two kids from Malawi, Africa — David in 2006, and Mercy in 2009.

Madonna visited the southern African nation in 2015, for the first time in two years, to inspect work by her charity, Raising Malawi. That was the last known time that she was in the area, besides the Jan. 25 report.

It is interesting that Madonna would return to Africa to reportedly adopt more children seeing as she has been involved in controversy there in the past, according to AFP. In 2013, the outspoken star was apparently stripped from her “VIP status” in the southern nation by former president, Joyce Banda‘s government. She was accused of being “uncouth” and wanting eternal gratitude from the country for adopting the David and Mercy, as reported by the site.

Not long after, Banda was ejected in the nation’s 2014 elections and Peter Mutharika, the new president, aimed to repair the any bad blood, said AFP. When Mutharika took office he released a powerful statement that read: “My government has always been grateful for the passion Madonna has for this country.”

Madonna has yet to confirm or speak out on the adoption reports. She has two biological children, Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon, 20, from her relationship with Carlos Leon, 50, and Rocco Ritchie, 16, from her 2nd marriage to Guy Ritchie, 48.

This story is still developing…

