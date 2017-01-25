Louis Tomlinson Slays Performing ‘Just Hold On’ During ‘Tonight Show’ Solo Debut: Watch

YASSSS!!! Louis Tomlinson made his solo U.S. TV debut on ‘The Tonight Show’ Jan. 24 and he absolutely killed it. We’ve got the video of his epic performance of ‘Just Hold On’ with Steve Aoki, right here!

Oh boy! Louis Tomlinson, 25, is the latest One Direction member to make a mind-blowing solo appearance on NBC’s The Tonight Show. He was joined by DJ Steve Aoki, 39, for their upbeat EDM collaboration “Just Hold On” in his first American late night TV solo debut and he sounded SO good! His solo career is off to a flying start with this killer hit, which uses his high range so perfectly.

Louis looked super cute in a striped jacket with a black shirt and skinny jeans. He used his super sexy moves to completely own the stage, proving that he totally doesn’t need other band members around him to be a commanding presence. It was so hot how he jumped up and down to the beat of the song, getting the audience totally revved up. Louis looked so incredibly cool and confident, and his vocals were absolute perfection!

We knew Louis was super stoked for his big performance, as he posted an adorable Instagram pic Jan. 23 alongside Steve and some other band members while they were prepping for their big night. He titled it “Rehearsal vibes,” and all that hard work definitely paid off with their stellar appearance. The last time the he sang “Just Hold On” for a TV audience was back on Dec. 10 during the season finale of the U.K. X Factor, just a few days after his beloved mom passed away from cancer.

Louis is the third 1D member to appear solo on The Tonight Show, which seems to be the favorite late night program from the boys. Former member Zayn Malik, 24, performed his dreamy “It’s You” back in Feb. 2016 and came on again a month later to crank out “Like I Would.” Niall Horan, 23, appeared in Dec. 2016 to sing his megahit “This Town,” and now we can add Louis to host Jimmy Fallon‘s roster. So Liam Payne and Harry Styles, we’re looking at you to bring some solo work next!

