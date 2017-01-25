Lily-Rose Depp Closes Chanel Runway Show In Huge, Pink Ruffled Gown — Love Or Loathe?

REX/Shutterstock

Lily-Rose Depp was the star of the show at the Chanel Spring/Summer 2017 runway show during Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris on Jan. 24th. Lily closed the show as the coveted Chanel-bride in a gigantic pink ruffled gown. What did you guys think of her dress? Did you love it or loathe it? VOTE.

Lily-Rose Depp, 17, is on a roll! The daughter of Johnny Depp, 53, and Vanessa Paradis, 44, has been taking the fashion world by storm. Lily strutted down the runway at the Chanel Spring/Summer 17 show at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on Jan. 24th, where she closed the show as the highly-coveted, Chanel-bride. This show marked Lily’s second Chanel runway, as she made her debut in December at the Métiers d’Art show. Not only did Lily walk in both shows, she’s also the face of the fragrance, Chanel No.5 L’eau, and has also starred in a Chanel eyewear campaign back in 2015.

If there’s one thing for certain, it’s that the most coveted role at the show is the Chanel bride, where one lucky model closes the show in the most extravagant gown and walks hand-in-hand with Karl Lagerfeld, himself. As we can remember, our fave gal, Kendall Jenner, 21, was the Chanel bride at the Couture AW15-16 show in Paris in 2015.

Lily looked like an absolute angel as she strutted down the runway in a floor-length blush pink gown which featured a corset bodice that was skin-tight cinching in her petite waist. Around her neck was a layered peter pan collar and down the entire bodice were delicate buttons, and a thick pink leather belt cinched in her waist. The main attraction of this dress though, was without a doubt the gigantic ruffled skirt, which was made up of layers and layers of ruffles that flowed into a long train. Both sleeves of the dress were also made up of gigantic ruffles.

This gown was an absolute show-stopper and we were getting serious Marie Antoinette vibes, but we can’t decide if we love this look, or if it’s just a bit over the top. Lily was obviously ecstatic, as she posted a photo of herself with the caption, “A dream Chanel haute couture bride! Can’t thank you enough @chanelofficial @karllagerfeld for this beautiful honor#hc17 #chanelhautecouture.”

What do you guys think of Lily’s pink ruffled gown — do you love it or loathe it? VOTE.

