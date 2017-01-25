Courtesy of Lexus

Get ready to have your mind blown! Lexus released a epic new Super Bowl commercial and it’s beyond amazing. Watch the incredible video here on HollywoodLife.com!

What do you get when a beautiful car, an amazing dancer, and a catchy tune come together? An incredible Super Bowl commercial! Lexus is bringing nothing short of perfection with their commercial for the new 2017 Lexus LS and LC, titled “Man and Machine.”

The commercial connects whimsy with luxury as freelance dancer Lil Buck defies gravity with his incredible dance moves. But that’s not all the luxury automaker brings to the table! The extended clip also includes a flawless narration by actress Minnie Driver and Sia‘s latest single “Move Your Body” that’s sure to get you dancing.

It truly is “Man and Machine” as the automobile brand utilizes the dancing talent of Lil Buck to highlight the humanlike mobility of the car. But having Sia’s musical talent and Minnie’s voice in the background, truly makes the ad a creative work of art. We are truly mind blown!

It’s no surprise that the automobile brand’s new tagline is “Experience Amazing,” as this ad takes amazing to another level. The epic commercial was directed by film and music video director Jonas Åkerlund. You might recognize his creative work on a small project called Beyonce’s Lemonade? Lexus did well in choosing their director!

This Super Bowl commercial is just yet another of advertisements being released before the big game, although they will also be airing during the event. The luxury autobrand’s whimsical video follows in line with previous Super Bowl commercials, such as John Malkovich‘s Squarespace ad in which he fights with F-bombs and Avocados in Mexico’s hypnotizing and hilarious video featuring the comedic talents of Jon Lovitz. If the commercials this far are any indication then we can’t wait to see what other Super Bowl ads are to come!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of this Lexus Super Bowl commercial?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.