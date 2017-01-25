Lamar Odom Working On His Own Revenge Body To Win Khloe Kardashian Back

Courtesy of Instagram

Lamar Odom seems to be working really hard in the gym lately. But is he doing it for himself or for his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian? Get the details on Lamar’s attempt to get his own revenge body.

“Look, Lamar [Odom] isn’t in tip top shape, but he‘s working on it,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He‘s been hitting the gym and training hard. But he‘s not trying to get back on the court. His dream now is to workout with Khloe [Kardashian]. He remembers the times they’d be in their home gym working out, listening to The Game, sweating, laughing and kissing and just being in love.” Aww! That must be so hard.

“He use to be the one telling her to do another sit-up, one more push-up and now he‘d love for her to be the one motivating him now that she‘s a workout maniac,” the source continued. “He just misses those days when they were happy and he really wants her to see that he‘s putting the pieces of the puzzle of his life back together.”

The 37-year-old former Los Angeles Lakers player did say that he’s considering a coaching job with the team, so that could be why he posted a photo to Instagram of himself in the gym on Jan. 24. But, Lamar could also be lifting that large ball up over his head to get the attention of a certain 32-year-old Kardashian who is starring in her own fitness show, Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian.

It would definitely be great to see Lamar get in shape after his recent stint in rehab. But Khloe is very happy with her new beau Tristan Thompson, 25, now and we’re not sure if any “revenge body” could win her back!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Lamar is using his time in the gym to try and win Khloe back? Give us all your thoughts below!

