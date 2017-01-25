Click to Skip Ad
Kylie Jenner Teases New Pop Up Shop In NYC: All The Details So You Can Visit

dory Wed, January 25, 2017 10:06am EST by Dory Larrabee Add first Comment
Kylie Jenner took to Snapchat to share the exciting news with fans on Jan. 23. After the success of her Los Angeles pop-up, we can’t wait to see this store on the east coast!

Kylie Jenner sent fans into a frenzy when she started snapping on Monday, January 23. She wrote: “Are you guys ready for my next pop up .. 😉.”

Of course they were! After asking fans to guess where the new pop up would be, and receiving guesses and suggestions from around the country, Kylie revealed the location: New York City.

Now, we know New York Fashion Week is coming up in February and she usually attends. I wouldn’t be surprised if they opened the store around February 9 to coincide with the kick off of NYFW.

Kylie Jenner Lip Kits — Celebs Like Chrissy Teigen & More Wearing The Lipstick

Kylie’s first pop up shop opened at the Westfield Topanga Mall in Los Angeles, California on December 9 and it was a sight to be seen! Thousands of fans stood in line for lip kits as well as other Kylie merch, like t-shirts and her sexy calendar shot by photographer Terry Richardson. It was open from December 9 to December 23.

We hope the NYC store stays open even longer! We guess it will be in SOHO, where her sister’s DASH store was. We have a sneaking suspicion this NYC pop up will be just as successful as her Los Angeles store — if not more!

HollywoodLifers, will you visit Kylie Jenner’s pop up shop in NYC?

