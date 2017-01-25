Kylie Jenner Releasing Exclusive New Valentine’s Day Kits & Shades — See It All

Courtesy of Snapchat

Kylie Jenner revealed an INSANE Valentine’s Day collection of cosmetics on her Snapchat on Jan. 25 — find out WHAT and WHEN it’s launching below!

Kylie Jenner is releasing her best cosmetics launch ever for Valentine’s Day!

“I’m very, very excited to reveal my Valentine’s collection! My favorite collection I’ve done so far launches Feb 2. 3pm pst. Ahh how did it get here so fast?” she wrote on Snapchat, adding it will be available on KylieCosmetics.com.

The collection features a Red Minis Kit containing 6 shades — Apricot (NEW), Maliboo, High Maintenance, Posie, Head Over Heels, and Mary Jo.

There are 2 new Kylie Lip Kits named Head Over Heels and Valentine. Valentine is a gorgeous hot pink while Head over Heels is a darker pink / maroon.

Kylie’s Diary contains her first ever blush collection! It contains two shades of blush (a pink and an orange) plus 9 eyeshadow shades — mostly shimmering shades. And a mirror!

There are 3 super cute Valentine’s kits, perfect for gifting. Each kit contains 2 lip colors and 2 eye shades. The Kiss Me Collection is neutral colors — Dirty Peach and Poppin Gloss. Smooch contains Gorg and Damn Gina lips, and Poison Berry and In Love shadows. Sweetheart is the final kit, containing the Dolce matte lip, Literally gloss, and exclusive shadows Baby and Love Letter.

There is so much — we want it all! It all comes in gorgeous red, shimmering packaging. Stunning!

