Kylie Jenner Unveils First Ever Blush In Valentine’s Day Collection — See Pics

Courtesy of Snapchat

Kylie Cosmetics fans, prepare to freak out! Kylie Jenner just shared all of her Valentine’s Day launches on her Snapchat, and she’s officially expanded into blush. Get the details on Kylie’s first blushes, and when you can shop them!

Pull up the Kylie Cosmetics site now, and get ready to hit refresh! Kylie Jenner, 19, may have just made her most exciting announcement yet. Gearing up for Valentine’s Day, as always, Kylie took to her Snapchat on Jan. 25 to share her newest launches.

After showing off two new Lip Kit shades and a set of festive liquid matte minis, Kylie turned her phone camera to the main attraction — a giant white box that read ‘Kylie’s Diary’ in red glitter.

Inside, Kylie’s best-kept secrets turned out to be even more makeup! The set — which includes a mirror and six new metallic and matte finish eyeshadow shades — also happens to house Kylie’s first ever blush.

Giving us a close up look of the two cheek shades, Kylie introduced us to First Date and Virginity. The heart embossed powder blushes come in a peach shade and a bright pink, and they mark Kylie’s first foray into base makeup — which pretty much means it’s only a matter of time until a Kylie Cosmetics Foundation is added to the lineup.

If you’re excited about the new launches, you don’t have to wait long. Before she even started showing her Valentine’s Day set, Kylie shared that everything would be going on sale on her site on Feb. 2 at 3 p.m. PST.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kylie’s two new blushes? What part of her Valentine’s Day collection are you most excited for?

