Kourtney Kardashian Forcing Scott Disick To Sign Prenup Before Reconciling

Kourtney Kardashian isn’t kidding around when it comes to her future with Scott Disick. The mother of three is so frustrated with Scott’s recent solo adventures that he’ll probably need to make an appointment with his lawyer before reuniting with his family. Let us explain.

Spoiler alert: Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are fighting again. We know, it’s a hard thing to wrap your heard around… but, alas, it’s the truth. Scott has been having a blast at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah over the last week and Kourtney is beside herself worrying about the future. Now, per a new report, it seems Kim’s older sister wants her baby daddy to sign a prenup before she’ll even consider reconciliation.

How that will work is not exactly clear. The couple only just got back together and wedding bells aren’t exactly ringing in the distance, but an insider tells Radar Online that Kourtney’s “lawyers want [Scott] to sign on the dotted line just in case [he starts trouble again]. Only after he does will she even start to think about if they have a future together or not as husband and wife.”

Is it just us or were we not just reading about the alleged hot tub romps Scott, 33, has been having with the wild women of Park City? Our sources told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY on Jan. 25 that he is refusing to go to couple’s counseling with Kourtney.

That being said, it seems he’ll have to come back around to the light if a healthy relationship with Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2, is in his future. “Scott will never be able to make up for leaving her and his subsequent partying,” continues Radar’s insider. “Things were so nasty there for a while that she was scared he would try and take the kids.”

HollywoodLifers, are you having as much trouble as we are at keeping up with the Kardashian-Disicks? At what point should they throw in the towel, if at all? We love hearing what you have to say, so let us have it!

