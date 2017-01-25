Scott Disick Ditches Kourtney Kardashian & Leaves Her To Juggle All 3 Kids: Pics

CMaidana / AKM-GSI

Kourtney Kardashian was in MAJOR mommy mode during an outing with her three kids on Jan. 24 — and Scott Disick was nowhere in sight! Amidst reports that the 33-year-old has reverted back to his partying ways, Kourt was left to pick up the parenting slack…and she didn’t look thrilled about it.

Looking after three kids seven and under isn’t an easy task, and Kourtney Kardashian, 37, was left, once again, to do it all on her own during a day out on Jan. 24. Scott Disick, 33, was missing as the reality star picked up Mason, 7, from art class with Reign, 2, in her arms and Penelope, 4, holding her hand.

Kourt was the definition of mom chic in her burgundy ensemble with matching Life Of Pablo jacket and Yeezus hat, while all three kids all looked quite fashionable themselves in comfortable ensembles.

Scott’s absence comes after he was reportedly partying during a boys weekend away at the Sundance Film Festival. The 33-year-old rented out a house with his friends and had “tons of young women” over for a wild bash, although, eventually, he had his bodyguard start kicking people out, according to E! It’s a troubling scenario, though, as Kourt has had her heart broken after Scott cheated and partied hard in the past.

The pair’s relationship seemed to be going better than ever over the holidays, and they even whisked the kids away on a a trip to Aspen over New Year’s, during which they were prominent on one another’s social media pages. Things took a turn recently, though,and Kourtney alluded to some trouble in paradise with a telling selfie on Jan. 20, which she captioned, “Tell me how to love, it’s been so long.” Uh-oh!

