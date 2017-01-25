Courtesy of Instagram

This ought to shake things up. Plagued with rumors that Kirk Frost is cheating on wifey Rasheeda, a new report claims to have the FIRST picture of the ‘Love & Hip Hop’ reality star’s alleged baby mama, Jasmine Washington. Check it out!

Just when you thought it couldn’t get any worse…a picture of Kirk Frost‘s, 47, alleged baby mama surfaces online. Jasmine Washington is said to be the woman who Kirk is having a secret baby with behind wife Rasheeda‘s back, and up until now, we haven’t been able to match a name to a face. The picture shows a stunning woman (believed to be Jasmine) hanging out in a club. To be brutally honest, she’s really pretty, which doesn’t help with the cheating rumors. If Rasheeda sees this picture, she might even feel a little jealous or intimidated. CLICK TO SEE THE RUMORED SIDE CHICK HERE.

Making matters worse, Jasmine isn’t the only one Kirk is rumored to be messing around with. Love & Hip Hop Atlanta co-star Joseline Hernandez dropped a HUGE bombshell when she appeared on The Real talkshow yesterday (Jan. 24). According to her, Kirk has ANOTHER baby on the way with a stripper mistress. “The word is that he do got a baby and you know, it’s not from Rasheeda,” confessed Joseline. “It’s from some ex-stripper that used to…” Sooo, let’s clear this up. Kirk is already a father to three children, possibly a fourth with Jasmine, and potentially a fifth with an unidentified stripper.

Anyone who watches Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta knows that Kirk and Rasheeda have trust issues. But who can blame her with all these allegations coming to light? Jasmine actually claims to have legitimate RECEIPTS from her night (or maybe multiple nights) with Kirk. And in season two, Kirk was caught making out with two chicks in the hot tub. He didn’t even seem to mind that the cameras were rolling! Poor Rasheeda!

HollywoodLifers, do you really believe that the girl in the picture is Kirk’s alleged baby mama?

