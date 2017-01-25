You Can Get Khloe Kardashian’s Exact Braided Hairstyle In 5 Steps

Courtesy of Snapchat

Khloe Kardashian put her cool, half up braided hairstyle on display on Jan. 24 on Snapchat. Now, her hairstylist is explaining how YOU can get the exact look!

ghd Brand Ambassador Justine Marjan created the look for Khloe Kardashian. She looked so cool and amazing!

Here’s the exact how to so you can look like Khloe!

“1. Prep damp hair with Keratin Smooth serum then blowdry with a smoothing brush and the ghd air hairdryer.

2. Create the partings for 3 braided sections, one on either side of the eyebrow, and one at the center parting.

3. Add styling pomade to each section, and then create a braid to the crown of the head and clip away.

4. Once every section is braided, add pomade to the sections between the braids then comb into a half up hairstyle and secure with an elastic.

5. Flat iron the rest of the hair with a ghd platinum styler, then use more serum through the ends.”

Khloe’s makeup was so pretty as well. She was wearing Khlo$, a gorgeous nude shade from the Kylie Cosmetic’s KoKo collection! Kylie revealed that the KoKo collection was a top product, and was just restocked on Jan. 24!

Khloe recently rocked long braided cornrows at the airport — get the how to on that look right here!

These braided mohawk styles are becoming super popular — Justine has done them on other stars as well, like Olivia Culpo.

Hairstylist Chris Appleton has done the braided mohawk trend on stars like Shay Mitchell, Jennifer Lopez and Ariana Grande.

HollywoodLifers, are you loving Khloe Kardashian’s braided hairstyle?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.