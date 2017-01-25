SplashNews

Whispering sweet nothings? Kendall Jenner was spotted getting awfully close to her rumored beau A$AP Rocky on Jan. 24, during their steamy date at a romantic Parisian nightclub. The two were all smiles while chatting privately. See the PDA pics!

Kendall Jenner, 21, and rapper A$AP Rocky, 28, were spotted canoodling at the Heritage nightclub in the French capital on Jan. 24, proving they can’t get enough of each other. The supermodel was leaning close to her rumored beau, whispering into his ear while checking out something on his phone. Rocking an off-the-shoulder top and large hoop earrings, Kendall turned heads in her simplistic ensemble, while the rapper also brought his A-game in a stylish white tee. The two found a dark corner in the venue to enjoy a little bit of privacy. SEE THE CUTE PICS.

It’s clear they’ve formed a rather strong bond, even sticking by each other’s side as they made their way through the busy dance floor. At one point, Kendall was beaming as A$AP also muttered something to her, sending the rumor mill into over drive. Bella Hadid and A$AP Ferg even joined the duo, staying until the early morning hours. Both models have been rocking the runways at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, so it looks like they were ready to let loose! Earlier this week, Kendall and A$AP were also seen hitting the flea markets for some bargain shopping.

Kendall and A$AP have been romantically linked for some time, but they seem to be getting more comfortable with making public appearances together. The pair was also spotted in New York City on Jan. 17, adding more fuel to the fire, but they’ve yet to confirm their relationship status to the world. Jordan Ovadia, brother to designers Ariel and Shimon Ovadia, told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that “even though they walked in separately, it was clear that A$AP and Kendall were together,” adding, “it’s obvious Kendall and A$AP were a couple.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kendall & A$AP Rocky will make it official soon? Let us know!

