Kendall Jenner’s Embarrassing Acne Struggle — How To Banish Breakouts

Kendall Jenner is actually just like us! Okay, not totally, but her recent acne breakout in Paris is definitely relatable. Keep reading for more on Kendall’s struggle, and get expert tips for treating your acne.

In between getting glam for the runway during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, Kendall Jenner, 21, has been sporting a makeup-free face that shows she’s not immune to breakouts. The reality TV star turned model has been open about her acne-prone skin, sharing about her visits to dermatologists and even a recipe for a DIY mask you can make to fight acne on her app.

While Kendall has suffered from breakouts in the past, she’s been pictured around Paris this past week with yet another breakout. Since we can unfortunately relate to this all too well, we rounded up some tips to help you fight your next breakout.

1) Take off all your makeup: It’s kind of obvious, but not removing all of your makeup at night is a big beauty no-no. Not only will sleeping in your makeup cause wrinkles earlier, but it also traps dirt and oil to your face, clogging your pores and leaving you with more pimples.

2) Watch what you eat: Obvious things like junk food have been known to cause breakouts, but keep an eye out for other triggers like dairy and sugar. Try eliminating them from your diet separately to see if one of them is the culprit.

3) Keep your hands off: As tempting as it is to pick at your face, don’t! Not only can this cause scarring, but your fingers will just add more dirt and oil to your face, which can spread acne-causing bacteria and create even more pimples.

4) Don’t skimp on the moisturizer: It may seem counterintuitive to those of us with oily skin, but not applying moisturizer can just make the problem worse. Instead, opt for a lightweight option with simple ingredients like Joanna Vargas Daily Hydrating Cream, $75.

5) Treat existing breakouts: Help calm any pimples that have already popped up by applying a spot treatment like Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, $17, or the new Skindinavia Post-Makeup Recovery Spray, $36.

