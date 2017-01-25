Donald Trump: Campaign Manager Kellyanne Conway Joining ‘Real Housewives?’

REX/Shutterstock

This would be epic! Donald Trump’s senior adviser Kellyanne Conway has proven to be one of the toughest cookies in Washington, but is she catty enough to cut it as a Real Housewife? Andy Cohen sure thinks so and we’ve got the details!

Bravo might want to think about bringing back Real Housewives of D.C. because Andy Cohen, 48, thinks he’s found ratings gold with President Donald Trump‘s senior advisor Kellyanne Conway, 50. On a visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers Jan. 25, the Watch What Happens Live host gushed about how he is completely “obsessed” with the controversial strategist. “Kellyanne Conway, I am begging her to just consider a spot on the Housewives if she gets bored.” Well, we doubt she’s going to be quitting her incredibly powerful day job anytime soon, but she would make for must-see TV if she ever joined any of the casts. She’s so cut throat that she would have the other ladies in tears within seconds!

Kellyanne’s use of the term “alternative facts” to cover up blatant lies has made the Real Housewives executive producer totally swoon. “My favorite statement ever made in the history of ever,” Andy raved, hinting that we’re going to be hearing that term a whole lot on the various RH shows. “She’d be amazing because alternative facts, I’m waiting for them to bust it out. I’m taping the Beverly Hills reunion in a few weeks and I’m waiting for Lisa Rinna to be like ‘Well, no. That’s an alternative fact.'”

“I’ve been saying for a year — I was calling all the debates ‘Housewives reunions,’ because they were,” he said. “The parallels to the Housewives and a lot of things that happened during the election, there are so many,” Andy added. With all the drama on the campaign trail and Donald’s bullying antics, the 2016 presidential race did seem like some crazy reality show. So the ball is in your court Kellyanne! If you get tired of being one of the most powerful women in Washington, Andy has a new gig ready and waiting.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kellyanne would be perfect on one of the Real Housewives series?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.