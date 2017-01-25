Katherine Heigl & Josh Kelley: 1st Pic Of Couple’s Adorable Newborn Son Revealed

Courtesy of People

Katherine Heigl & Josh Kelley’s baby boy is SO adorable — and now fans can finally catch a glimpse of the newest addition to their family! After giving birth on Dec. 20, Katherine has shared the tiny infant’s 1st pic, and we seriously cannot get enough of the little guy!

Katherine Heigl, 38, and her husband Josh Kelley, 36, welcomed a beautiful baby boy into the world on Dec. 20 — and clearly the three-time parents are super psyched about their little one’s arrival! After all, the actress couldn’t resist sharing a beyond precious pic of her little one, Joshua Bishop Kelley, and seriously this is one cute baby! We totally don’t blame Katherine and Josh for showing him off.

Katherine and Josh waited to reveal their sweet son’s face in a BIG way! Appearing on the cover of People magazine on Jan. 25, Katherine can be seen cradling her baby boy close for the first time. Little Joshua’s peepers are wide open too and he has the most beautiful blue eyes! Even better, the little cutie has a tiny smile on his face and looks totally at home in his mama’s arms.

Their son, while their first biological child, is their third child total as the two were already the proud parents of Nancy Leigh (Naleigh), 8, and Adalaide Marie Hope, 4. Katherine and Josh adopted Naleigh from South Korea back in September 2009 and Addey domestically in 2012. We’re sure their adorable little girls are SO excited to have a baby brother!

@joshbkelley and I have some news…go to thoseheavenlydays.com and I'll tell you alllllll about it! 🍼🎉💙 A photo posted by Katherine Heigl (@katherineheigl) on Jun 23, 2016 at 9:24am PDT

Katherine celebrated her baby shower with a gorgeous party thrown by her mother Nancy, according to People magazine. The fete was inspired by both the Christmas season and the family’s nature-rich home environment. Pretty neat, right?

“I headed straight to Pinterest to cultivate a look for the shower that spoke to not only the holidays, but also our mountain home in Utah where the baby will be born,” Katherine wrote on her blog Those Heavenly Days of the exciting ocassaion. “I loved that my mom involved me and that I got to contribute my ideas. I’m kind of a control freak on occasion … okay, more often than not, so getting to have a voice when it came to the shower was pretty awesome for me!” Aw, sounds like a celebration to remember! Congrats again to the happy fam.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — how cute is Katherine and Josh’s little one? Do you think he looks more like his mom or dad?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.