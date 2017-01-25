Katherine Heigl Gets Real About 40 Lb Weight Gain & Post-Baby Body: ‘My Boobs Got Ginormous’

REX/Shutterstock

Giving birth for the 1st time last month, Katherine Heigl is already speaking out about the struggle of getting back in shape after having a baby. In a super candid interview, the star even admitted she gained 40 lbs while pregnant with her son, and after he was born, her bra size increased even MORE! Just wait until you hear her hilarious take on her postpartum bod.

Katherine Heigl, 38, introduced her baby son to the world on Jan. 25 after appearing on the cover of People magazine cradling her third bundle of joy. The little guy, named Joshua Bishop Kelley, is Katherine and her husband Josh Kelley‘s, 36, first biological child, and he was born on Dec. 20. Keeping on trend with most celeb moms recently, Katherine opened up about her changing body, and how it’s affected her postpartum.

“I gained about 40 pounds,” Katherine, who delivered Joshua via C-section told People. And although that amount of weight gain actually falls within doctor’s recommended amount, it was still challenging for her to deal with — and still is! “That’s hard for an actress who’s spent her life trying to lose that last 10,” the star continued. “But I’m grateful for my body right now, because I feel like it’s doing what it needs to do.” We LOVE her honesty!

Another body challenge the Grey’s Anatomy alum faced with her first-time pregnancy was breastfeeding. “You think, ‘Every mammal on earth has to breastfeed. I’ll be fine, right?’ But it was a little complicated,” Katherine explained. “And my boobs just got so ginormous, it was horrifying!” Another scary thing for the blonde beauty was her “emotional highs and lows” postpartum.

“One minute you’re weirdly obsessed with this baby, like ‘Don’t take him out of my sight,’ and the next you’re kind of blue, you’re a little sad and a little freaked out,” Katherine revealed. “I actually prefer the adoption way because I wasn’t subject to hormones.” Katherine and Josh adopted their two older kids, daughters Naleigh, 8, and Adalaide, 4.

But despite the challenges Katherine faced with pregnancy, she’s already thinking about adding to her family! “I still want more children,” the star gushed. “I’d get pregnant again, and I still am very inspired by adoption. I also have been thinking a lot about fostering. It’s all up in the air.”

