Justin Bieber Brushes Off Paris Jackson’s Warning: I’m Not ‘Scared’ To Die Like MJ

Justin Bieber has two words for Paris Jackson: ‘don’t worry!’ The Biebs has responded to her fear that he’ll will be ‘worked to death’ by AEG Live — just like she claims her dad Michael Jackson was — and a Jan. 25 report says that Justin’s ‘not scared’ at all. Find out why!

Justin Bieber, 22, isn’t taking Paris Jackson‘s warning seriously at all! Justin is “not at all scared or overworked,” sources claim to TMZ. “He’s in the best health and state of mind he’s ever been in.” Well, we’re glad to hear it. The “What Do You Mean” singer has “an amazing relationship” with AEG Live, the company that produced his Purpose tour, the insiders add — he apparently “loves them”. Sounds like Paris, 18, has nothing to worry about!

As we previously knew from her new Rolling Stone interview, Paris believes that AEG Live overworked her father Michael Jackson when they promoted his This Is It tour months before his death. “AEG Live does not treat their performers right,” she tells the magazine. “They drain them dry and work them to death.” Her family actually filed a wrongful-death suit against AEG Live, though they eventually lost.

Paris then said she went to one of Justin’s recent shows, and grew worried when she saw what was written on her ticket stub. “He was tired, going through the motions,” she remembers. “I looked at my ticket, saw AEG Live, and I thought back to how my dad was exhausted all the time but couldn’t sleep.” As a result, the young model mentions in the interview that she’s been feeling “scared” for Justin.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Justin should be watching out for his health — or is it not worth paying attention to Paris' warning?

