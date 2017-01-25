Jon Lovitz Is A Guacamole-Obsessed Weirdo In ‘Avocados From Mexico’ Super Bowl Ad

Holy Guacamole! Jon Lovitz brings humor to our favorite snack food in ‘Avocados From Mexico,’ a super hilarious Super Bowl Ad. Get ready to get hypnotized in the epic teaser, which we have here for your viewing pleasure!

Avocado lovers, rejoice! “Avocados From Mexico” is bringing light to the benefits of avocados with the comedic talent of Jon Lovitz. The actor, 59, hilariously whispers about the delicious fruit, guacamole, and avocado toast (‘for the hipsters!’) while his head spins into a hypnotizing, kaleidoscope background.

Nothing says Super Bowl Sunday quite like a large bowl of fresh guacamole with a side of entertaining commercials! And this “Avocados From Mexico” ad does not disappoint. The agricultural brand is a marketing arm of two avocado organizations and “will be pitching a health and wellness message with a 2017,” AdWeek reports.

The 30-second commercial, which will air during the first break of the big game, is part of the trade group’s creative agency’s work to convey to viewers the benefits of avocados — such as good fats — and how they are a great grocery item for consumers pursuing a healthier diet.

“[Our message] takes on something that is really, really hot right now, which is a health and wellness message,” Kevin Hamilton, the director of brand marketing for Avocados From Mexico explains. “In the last few years, believe it or not, it hasn’t really come up in the Super Bowl.”

But that’s not all, avo lovers! What makes this year’s Super Bowl different is that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration now has changed the definition of what qualifies a food to be considered healthy. Now your favorite green snack is one of them! So get your appetite ready and be prepared for a guilt-free guacamole Super Bowl Sunday.

