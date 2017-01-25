Jennifer Lopez Shows Drake What He’s Missing After Porn Star Date: See Sexy New Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

Feast your eyes on this, Drake! One day after the rapper was photographed getting cozy with porn star Rosee Divine in Amsterdam, Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram to share a sultry snap of herself looking sexier than ever. Could she be sending a message to her rumored love?!

In her sexy new snap, Jennifer Lopez, 47, shows off her abs in a skintight, two-piece ensemble, flaunting her curves in the matching high-waisted pants and crop tops. While sprawled out on a chair with her hair cascading down, the singer/actress gives the camera a sultry glare — and she looks stunning.

“When the party is over for you and you gotta wait for your people cause everyone drunk and still going…lol,” she captioned the shot. However, we can’t help but wonder if she purposely uploaded the pic to catch Drake’s attention — after all, he was just photographed on a date with porn star Rosee Divine in Amsterdam on Jan. 23!

Before he went to Europe, though, Drake was spending a lot of time with J.Lo. After he attended her concert at the beginning of December, the two posed for a cuddly Instagram snap around the holidays, then spent New Year’s Eve together in Las Vegas. Amidst all this, they were also caught dancing and PDAing on camera during a makeshift prom at the end of December!

The pair never actually confirmed a relationship, but things definitely seemed to be getting hot and heavy there for a while, so we can imagine J.Lo wasn’t too thrilled to see the 30-year-old with someone else. However, while promoting her show, Shades of Blue, on Jan. 18, Jennifer skimmed over the romance reports and explained what she and Drizzy have really been up to (or so she says!)

“He just asked me to do a song with him and that’s what we’ve been doing,” Jen told InStyle. “We’ll see if it’s on his next album.” Yep, we’ll be waiting!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Jennifer’s sexy new pic? Do you think she’s sending a message to Drake?

