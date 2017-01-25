Gigi Hadid ‘Refuses’ To Answer Selena Gomez’s Calls About The Weeknd: You Broke Girl Code

There’s a rift in Taylor Swift’s squad — and it’s all because of Selena Gomez’s hot new romance with The Weeknd, who used to date Gigi Hadid’s sis, Bella Hadid. Gigi is NOT happy that her friend broke girl code like this, and she’s taken to completely ignoring her, according to a new report. Get the scoop here!

“Since learning that Selena [Gomez] is hooking up with her sister [Bella Hadid’s] ex [The Weeknd], Gigi Hadid has dropped her,” an insider tells InTouch. “[She] refuses to answer Selena’s calls.”

As we previously reported, Selena was photographed flaunting major PDA with The Weeknd after a dinner date in Santa Monica on Jan. 10, just two months after his split from Bella. After the pics surfaced, Bella spent the weekend in New York City with her big sis and mom, Yolanda Foster, and has clearly been leaning on them for support, and it’s obviously not surprising that Gigi would take her sister’s side in this scenario.

Plus, this isn’t the first time a Hadid sister has been scorned by Selena. When the 24-year-old was publicly feuding with her ex, Justin Bieber, 22, on Instagram over the summer, screen shots of alleged comments he made surfaced, in which he accused her of cheating on him with Zayn Malik, 24, who, of course, is dating Gigi. (NOTE: It’s unclear if this alleged hookup happened while Zayn and Gigi were together).

“Gigi wanted to give [Selena] the benefit of the doubt” at the time, according to InTouch, but things have been taken to a whole new level now, and it’s reportedly taken a toll on the girls’ friendship. Squad leader, Taylor Swift, 27, can’t be too happy about this!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Selena’s relationship with The Weeknd will ruin her friendship with Gigi?