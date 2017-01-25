Frederick Jay Bowdy Dead: Actor Shoots Himself On FB Live — Horrifying Details

Courtesy of Instagram

This is just so unbelievably awful. We are sad to report that aspiring actor Frederick Jay Bowdy has killed himself on Facebook Live. HollywoodLife.com has all the heartbreaking details.

Another tragedy has struck Facebook Live. Frederick Jay Bowdy, 33, an aspiring actor, committed suicide by shooting himself on Facebook Live on Jan. 23. The actor’s death comes after being arrested on Thursday, Jan. 19, on sexual assault charges in which he was released on bail the next morning for $100,000. “We’re handling this as a death investigation,” Officer Tony Im from the LAPD tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Alyssa Fleak, LA Coroner Lieutenant, also EXCLUSIVELY told us that “his death is being investigated as a suicide by LAPD. Cause of death is a gunshot wound to the head and the autopsy was completed today. His body is still here and it’s ready to be released to the family.”

Frederick went online at 5:30 am and announced to his followers that he was going to kill himself, the DailyMail reports. What’s even more awful, a family member from out-of-state saw the livestream video online and called the Los Angeles Police Department to check up on Jay, Sgt. Tiffany Ljubetic tells the Los Angeles Times.

Sadly, when officers found the father of six, he was sitting in a car near Crumpston Street and Fulcher Avenue in North Hollywood and had already killed himself. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office was said to rule the official cause of death this week, but Lt. Larry Dietz confirmed Bowdy’s death appeared to be a suicide.

“We take our responsibility to keep people safe on Facebook very seriously and work with organizations around the world to provide assistance for people in distress,’ a spokesperson from Facebook stated. “Our Community Standards regulate what kinds of content can be shared on Facebook.”

People who witnessed the event on Facebook Live were obviously disturbed, and saddened by the suicide. As the news of the aspiring actor’s death spread across the internet, friends responded to the tragedy. “His voice. His pain. His tears. Everything he said. The sound of him pulling that trigger and hearing his blood pouring messed me up!, Facebook user Meco Harden recalls in graphic detail. “I will NEVER forget that sound. Shook me to my core.”

The Texas native played basketball at Southwestern Christian College and University of West Georgia, and continued by getting his Masters in education at the University of Texas at Arlington. After being bit by the acting bug, Frederick Jay moved from Fort Worth to Hollywood to pursue his dreams of becoming an actor, making ends meet working as an exotic dancer. The struggling actor was in the process filming the sports drama Going Vertical at the time of his death. Basketball, a family, and a talented actor, it seemed that he had so much going for him. So terribly sad! Frederick is survived by his widow and six children. The cause of his death is still unknown.

