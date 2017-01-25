Ellen DeGeneres Is Torn Apart Over Mary Tyler Moore’s Death: She ‘Changed The World’

Courtesy of Youtube

Aww. Ellen DeGeneres was always a huge fan of Mary Tyler Moore’s, which is why the icon’s death on Jan. 25 shook the talk show host to the core. Just minutes after Ellen learned about Mary Tyler Moore’s passing, she took to Twitter to share her grief. Read her message here!

“Mary Tyler Moore changed the world for all women. I send my love to her family,” Ellen DeGeneres wrote on Twitter on Jan. 25, just minutes after learning about the late TV icon’s death.

Ellen has always been a huge fan of Mary Tyler Moore’s, and Mary even guest-starred as herself on two episodes of Ellen’s ABC sitcom, Ellen, in the mid-1990s. She also guest-starred on Ellen DeGeneres’s next TV show, The Ellen Show, in 2001. So they’ve definitely crossed paths quite a few times over the years, which is probably why they became such good friends.

This must be so heartbreaking for Ellen. She obviously thought very highly of Mary Tyler Moore, just as we all did. And Ellen’s not the only celebrity mourning Mary’s death. Lena Dunham, Naomi Campbell and more have already shared their feelings on Twitter.

As we previously told you, Mary Tyler Moore passed away at the age of 80, after succumbing to a number of health problems, according to TMZ. Following her death, her rep released this statement: “Today, beloved icon, Mary Tyler Moore, passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years, Dr. S. Robert Levine. A groundbreaking actress, producer, and passionate advocate for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Mary will be remembered as a fearless visionary who turned the world on with her smile.”

Our thoughts continue to go out to Mary Tyler Moore’s family and friends during this difficult time.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.