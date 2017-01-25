Ed Asner Mourns Mary Tyler Moore’s Passing: ‘Know I Love You & Believe In Your Strength’

REX/Shutterstock

Ed Asner is among the legion of stars and fans mourning the death of Mary Tyler Moore. The actor released a statement following news of the actress’s passing on Jan. 25., expressing his sorrow and saying, “know I love you and believe in your strength.” Read on for the full story.

“#marytylermoore my heart goes out to you and your family,” Ed Asner announced on Twitter. “Know that I love you and believe in your strength.” As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Mary passed away on Jan. 25. age 80, after struggling for a number of years with various health problems, including type 1 diabetes. The activist-actress underwent brain surgery back in 2011, and battled alcoholism throughout her younger life. She opened-up about the latter in her 1995 memoir, the New York Times best seller, After All.

Ed, 87, starred alongside Mary for seven years, during the 1970s — playing her character’s “tough but lovable boss” (and romantic interest) Lou Grant, in the TV smash hit, The Mary Tyler Moore Show. In 1977, Ed was given his own spin-off, which, in contrast to Mary’s thirty minute-long comedy, was an hour long drama about journalism. However, despite no longer working together, Ed and Mary remained firm friends throughout the years.

Fast forward twenty years and the couple was reunited on screen once again, starring alongside each other in the TV movie, Payback — “a gritty drama about a courageous woman (Moore) who testifies against a rogue cop after she sees him beat up a suspect Rodney King-style; [Asner plays] the Internal Affairs investigator who talks her into testifying, thus ruining her life.”

Shooting of the movie went smoothly, but when it came to the finished project, Mary was not happy, and dug her heels in for various editing changes to be made prior to its release. “There was a difference of opinion in terms of the way certain scenes were cut,” Asner diplomatically explained, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. ”She wanted a bit more critical edge. She could be a pain in the ass. She was a questioner. But you couldn’t slough her off because she was very serious. She didn’t do it to be a pain in the ass. She wanted to make it better.”

Our thoughts go out to Ed, in addition to Mary’s family, friends and fans during their time of loss. Rest In Peace Mary Tyler Moore. HollywoodLifers, please share your favorite memory of Ed and Mary below.