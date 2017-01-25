Khloe Kardashian Cuddles Smiling Baby Dream In Sweet New Pic & It’s The Cutest

Courtesy of Instagram

Quality time with Auntie KoKo! Dream Kardashian looked happier than ever to be bonding with Khloe Kardashian while they spent time together on Jan. 24. Doesn’t thins picture just put the biggest smile on your face?!

Khloe Kardashian, 32, has been spending a lot of time in Cleveland with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, 25, lately, so when she’s back home in California, she makes sure to score some quality time with her adorable nieces and nephews. On Jan. 24, that meant a bonding session with Rob Kardashian, 29, and Blac Chyna’s little girl, Dream Kardashian!

Dream looked beyond thrilled to be hanging out with her aunt, and Khloe posted the cutest pic to Instagram of herself lovingly gazing at the 2-month-old, who had the biggest smile on her face. Kylie Jenner, 19, can also be seen in the corner of the pic gazing at Dream, and it’s clear the newborn’s bond with the reality stars is already being built.

Khloe has been vocal about wanting children of her own ever since she was married to Lamar Odom, 37, but fertility struggles, followed by the pair’s split, never allowed that to happen. She dated French Montana and James Harden after the breakup, but never got serious enough to take it to that level.

Now, she’s hot and heavy with Tristan, and after just five months of dating, she’s already getting ready to take the next step. “Khloe says things are serious,” People recently reported. “She spends more time with Tristan in Cleveland than in L.A. She, of course, is thinking about the future. She hopes their relationship will have a future.”

Tristan is seven years younger than the reality star, but he definitely seems to be equally as into her. Could this be the guy she finally has babies of her own with?!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Dream is a cute baby? Do you think Khloe is a good aunt?

