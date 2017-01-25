Drake & J.Lo: How He Proved His Loyalty To Her While Meeting Porn Star Rosee Divine

REX/Shutterstock

It’s about trust, babe. The internet went WILD when Drake hung out with porn star Rosee Divine, but at home, Jennifer Lopez has nothing to worry about. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY found out just how the rapper proved his loyalty!

The rumors of Drake, 30, cheating on Jennifer Lopez, 47, are so EXTRA! He simply enjoyed a harmless dinner with good friend Rosee Divine, and turns out, JLo totally knew about it and gave the stamp of approval. “Drake wants everyone to kill that noise that he’s being nefarious behind JLo’s back,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He doesn’t see Rosee like that only met up with her to talk about some business. Drake FaceTimed JLo from the restaurant right in front of Rosee.”

That goodness that’s the case! Even if you never had any doubts about their relationship, you’ve got to admit that the pictures of Drake and Rosee were pretty surprising. The “One Dance” rapper took a solo trip to Amsterdam to hang out with a stripper. That’s not exactly what girlfriends want to hear. But Jen being SO confident and secure, didn’t mind at all! “Drake’s very open and upfront with JLo, plus, there were photographers at the dinner” capturing their every move, the source continues. “The last thing he wants is to ruin that beautiful connection they share.”

Drake and the bootylicious singer haven’t even been dating that long, but they’re already one of our favorite couples! WHY?! Because they’re also releasing music together! After weeks of speculation, JLo finally confirmed the collaborating rumors. “He just asked me to do a song with him and that’s what we’ve been doing,” she told InStyle on Jan. 18. “We’ll see if it’s on his next album.” With Drake’s swagger, and JLo’s killer dance moves, just think how epic their new tunes are going to be!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Jen wholeheartedly trusts Drake? Or does he have to prove his love some more?

