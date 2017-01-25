Donald Trump Vows ‘Major Investigation’ Into Illegal Voter Fraud In New Twitter Rant

‘Lyin’ Donald Trump’ is at it again, claiming he won the popular vote even though millions more voted for Hillary Clinton. Despite there being no evidence that there was any voter fraud at all, President Trump has vowed to launch a massive investigation into this alleged crime.

“I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD,” President Donald Trump, 70, tweeted via @realDonaldTrump (and not @POTUS) on Jan. 25, “[i]ncluding those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and…even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time). Depending on the results, we will strengthen up voting procedures!”

The lie of widespread voter fraud was brought back into the spotlight on Jan. 24, courtesy of Mr. “Alternative Facts,” Sean Spicer, 45. Trump’s press secretary said that Trump thinks that between three and give million unauthorized immigrants had voted for Hillary Clinton, 69, instead of Donald, according to The New York Times. The former Secretary of State received nearly 3 million more votes than the ex-Celebrity Apprentice star.

When pressed to offer actual evidence if this outrageous claim, Sean said “There’s one [study] that came out of Pew in 2008 that showed 14% of people who voted were noncitizens.” Except, that’s claim has been debunked. Twice. A 2014 study by Old Dominion University found that 14% of noncitizens that responded to the survey in both 2008 and 2010 said they were registered to vote. However, a careful examination of the data revealed no evidence that noncitizens voted in recent elections.

So, what about that “Pew study?” Well, a 2012 study from the Pew Center on the States did find 24 million voter registrations were no longer valid, or they were “significantly inaccurate.” Plus, there were 1.8 million dead people still listed on the voter rolls (likely because dead people can’t notify the election board. They’re dead.) Plus, three million people were found to be registered in multiple states, likely because they had recently moved. Despite all this, the study found no evidence of voter fraud.

“As I’ve noted before,” David Becker, the author of that study said on Jan. 24, “voter integrity [is] better in this election than ever before. Zero evidence of fraud.” Yeah, that will surely change Donald’s mind now.

While an American president refusing to believe facts should be frightening, Donald’s promise to “strengthen up voting procedures” should be the real red flag. This “investigation” could result in more voter ID laws, which often target minority voters (those people who usually vote Democratic) according to the Washington Post. Voter laws in Wisconsin, Texas, North Dakota and Kansas were struck down as unconstitutional, with the voter ID laws in North Carolina being called exceptionally racist.

