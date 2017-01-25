President Trump’s Staff Are Reportedly Using Private Email Accounts

REX/Shutterstock

Uh oh! President Donald Trump’s senior staff members are using private email accounts, according to a bombshell Jan. 25 report. This would be very shocking, especially since he wanted to put ‘crooked Hillary’ behind bars for the same reason!

Oh, the hypocrisy! President Donald Trump‘s senior White House staffers are allegedly using email accounts on the Republican National Committee’s PRIVATE server, according to a bombshell Jan. 25 report from Newsweek. Kellyanne Conway, Jared Kushner, Sean Spicer and Steve Bannon have all been accused in the shocking report. Even though it’s technically not illegal, it would be extremely ironic since the Commander-in-chief repeatedly hammered “crooked” Hillary Clinton, 69, for using a private server during her time as Secretary of State.

“They better be careful after making such a huge ruckus over the private email over at the State Department,” former Bush administration lawyer Richard Painter told the site. Donald once vowed to hire a special prosecutor to investigate Hillary’s private emails, since several “personal” messages weren’t turned over to the State Department during the FBI’s investigation in 2016. He created a huge fuss over the ordeal when he was trying to take a lead in the polls, causing some to chant “lock her up.” Last July, Donald wrote, “If Russia or any other country or person has Hillary Clinton’s 33,000 illegally deleted emails, perhaps they should share them with the FBI!”

FBI director James Comey, 55, previously conducted an investigation into Hillary’s private email server. Even though the he agreed she was “careless” with some classified information, there was no evidence she ever broke the law. This eventually resulted in Donald dropping his pledge to investigate Hillary, so we really hope his team isn’t doing the same after all the drama settled!

HollywoodLifers, do you care if Donald’s staffers use private email accounts? Tell us!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.