Donald Trump Slams Epic Women’s March On Washington: ‘I Couldn’t Hear Them’

Donald Trump slammed the Women’s March on Washington when he gave his first post-inauguration interview from the White House on Jan. 25. The president actually said he ‘couldn’t hear’ the protesters participating in the GIANT rally happening just outside his doorstep!

President Donald Trump, 70, has done WAY more than just ruffle a few feathers since taking office on Jan. 20. He seems to have become even more unpopular with some women than he was before the inauguration — especially those who were in attendance at the historic Women’s Marches held all across the United States (and in many countries around the world) on Jan. 21. Now that he’s come out saying he “couldn’t hear” the protesters participating in the MASSIVE march that spread throughout all of D.C. that day, we’re sure there is going to be hell to pay!

David Muir, 43, asked Trump during his first post-inauguration interview conducted in the White House on Jan. 25 if he had been able to hear the crowds outside during the Women’s March on Washington. “No I couldn’t hear them, but the crowds were large,” Trump said. Are you kidding?

The Women’s March on Washington drew a crowd three times the size of Trump’s inauguration to the National Mall on Jan. 20 (160,000 people compared to 470,000 people), according to The New York Times. And those women marched through all the streets in D.C. all day long. But Trump, who claims there were 1.5 million people at his inauguration, says he couldn’t hear the protesters, even though he was out in D.C. that day?

The president then turned the conversation toward a pro-life rally he said he was told would be occurring in D.C. on Jan. 27. that some people said was going to be “larger” but the “press doesn’t cover them.”

David asked Trump if he would be acknowledging the women, men and children who marched. “Well I do, but I have to also say we just had an election a few weeks ago and they voted in many cases, and in some cases they didn’t vote, I imagine. With that being said, I do have a responsibility to them, including people that didn’t vote for Donald Trump,” the president said. It’s good to hear him acknowledge he has a responsibility to all voters, even those who did not select him.

Trump’s initial response to the marches was very negative, with him tweeting on Jan. 22, “Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn’t these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly.” Trump followed up that tweet with one that was clearly more carefully worded. “Peaceful protests are a hallmark of our democracy. Even if I don’t always agree, I recognize the rights of people to express their views,” Trump wrote.

