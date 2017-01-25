Donald Trump Gushes About ‘Well-Written, Thoughtful’ Letter From President Obama

Courtesy of ABC

Donald Trump says he has a ‘great relationship’ with President Obama. ABC’s David Muir asked the 45th president about his letter from his predecessor, and his response was overwhelming gratefulness for the ‘well written, thoughtful’ prose. Read the details on the message, here.

Of course David Muir, 43, had to talk to Donald Trump, 70, about the letter Barack Obama, 55, placed on his desk on his last day as president when they sat down for an ABC News interview on Jan. 25. Shockingly, Donald couldn’t say enough good things!

Pres. Trump calls letter left for him in desk of the Oval Office by Pres. Obama "beautiful": "So well written. So thoughtful." #POTUSonABC pic.twitter.com/TZalQdSPOy — ABC News (@ABC) January 26, 2017

It was “so well written, so thoughtful,” gushed Donald. “I doubt too many of [the letters] were written in that manner. I called him and thanked him for the thought put into that letter. It was long, it was complex, it was thoughtful and it took time to do it and I appreciated it. I called him and thanked him.”

Donald wouldn’t read any of the letter to David, but he says the letter contained “nothing that surprised me but it was stated beautifully, that I represent a lot of people and I’m carrying on a tradition and to just do a great job. He wants me to do a great job.”

Donald revealed that he and the former president get along much better than many might assume. “We, I think, have sort of a great relationship and vicious things were said by him and by me about each other,” he said. “We were riding in a car together up Pennsylvania Ave, I actually said to him ‘this is a little weird,’ but we didn’t discuss the negative, only the future and the positive and we really got along well.” He also had nice things to say about the former first lady. “Hillary [Clinton] had a great asset on her side: him and Michelle [Obama], who is a great person.” We’re sure he could use their advice!

