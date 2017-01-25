Donald Trump To Ban People From Syria & More Muslim Countries From Entering America

REX/Shutterstock

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order this week that will ban refugees and immigrants from Muslim countries like Syria and Iraq — whose citizens he believes could pose a terrorist threat to the United States — from entering the country. Get the shocking details here.

President Donald Trump, 70, announced on Twitter that he has a “big day planned on NATIONAL SECURITY tomorrow,” but that’s truly an understatement. Trump reportedly intends to sign an executive order on Jan. 25 that will target cities where local leaders have refused to hand illegal immigrants over to the government for deportation, according to the Daily Mail.

If that weren’t scary enough, later this week he will reportedly ban the immigration of desperate refugees, and some visa holders, from Muslim countries — including Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen — into America. Though the residents of several of these countries are seldom granted U.S. visas, it doesn’t make this shocking decision any less terrifying.

Big day planned on NATIONAL SECURITY tomorrow. Among many other things, we will build the wall! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

These absolutely horrific executive orders are expected to be part of a rollout over the next few days that will show Trump is cracking down on illegal immigration like he promised to during his campaign, officials said on Jan. 24. Another order that Trump plans to sign on Jan. 25 will allow for the construction of his proposed border wall between Mexico and the United States. This decision is just as haunting for citizens who find Trump’s policies on immigration despicable.

Trump is expected to sign the orders on Jan. 25 when he speaks to a town hall of Department of Homeland Security employees at the organization’s headquarters in Washington, D.C. We are hoping these decisions do not have devastating effects.

