Donald Trump Attacks David Muir In White House Interview: Don’t ‘Demean’ My Crowd

Donald Trump still can’t let go of the photos proving that Barack Obama’s inauguration crowd was bigger than his! In his first White House interview on Jan. 25, he made David Muir look at multiple photos from the ceremony, and attacked him for ‘demeaning’ the crowd. Check it out.

Donald Trump, 70, REALLY hates the idea that Barack Obama’s inauguration crowd was bigger than his. The 45th President of the United States sat down for his very first official interview since he was inauguration on Jan. 20, and ABC’s David Muir, 43, immediately got into the nitty gritty, asking about nuclear codes, the Women’s March and the economy, but Donald wanted to make one thing clear: there was a ton of people at his inauguration. He showed David not one but TWO photos to prove it.

Pres. Trump "won’t allow" anyone to demean people in Inauguration crowd: "We had the biggest audience in the history of inaugural speeches." pic.twitter.com/13dHFLbqn1 — ABC News (@ABC) January 26, 2017

“Look at that tremendous sea of love,” he said, pointing at the photo. He also attacked David, saying “I won’t allow you, or people like you to demean that crowd. I think you’re demeaning. And that’s why I think a lot of people turned on you and turned on a lot of other people. And that’s why you have a 17 percent approval rating, which is pretty bad.”

There were many other jabs at “you guys,” and ABC News throughout the interview as well. He also said that “the forgotten people that you didn’t even know existed voted,” and that “we want no one,” to lose their insurance when he repeals the ACA, “but knowing ABC, you guys will have this one person…” “Your network, they tried to demean the speech. And I know when things are good or bad. A poll just came out on my inauguration speech which was extraordinary that people loved it. Loved and liked. And it was an extraordinary poll.” Yikes! He also said that he’s not going to stop caring and stop responding, ever!

Pres. Trump on repealing and replacing Obamacare: "I want to give great health care at a much lower cost." https://t.co/1QOK72KSRY pic.twitter.com/mMzCDmtk9y — ABC News (@ABC) January 26, 2017

Donald’s “war with the media” has now become an all-out war against the truth. During is first speech to the CIA on Jan. 21, he spent the entire time talking about how his inauguration crowd was bigger than it looked in a photo compared with President Obama’s crowd. To defend hi, his press secretary Sean Spicer echoed his words, saying that there was no official count and showing another photo that looked more full. Then, KellyAnne Conway took it a step further and said that Donald and Sean were simply offering “alternative facts” (AKA lies) that looked better. Judging by Donald’s 20/20 interview, we shouldn’t expect him to be more honest anytime soon.

