Trump Signs Order To Build Mexican Border Wall: ‘We’ve Talked About This Since Beginning’

It’s actually happening. President Donald Trump signed an executive order to build an impenetrable wall between the United States and Mexico on January 25, and our tax dollars will be paying for it. It was his biggest campaign promise, and just the beginning of extreme immigration reforms.

President Donald Trump, 70, signed the executive order for the border wall during a visit to the Department of Homeland Security, saying that “we’ve been talking about this right from the beginning.” The order comes while Mexico’s foreign minister, Luis Vinegary, arrives in Washington, DC. The Mexican government has vehemently denied that they will pay for the border wall, as Trump repeatedly promised during his presidential campaign, but at this moment, it’s unclear who, or where the funding will be coming from.

It’s unsurprising that the wall was one of Trump’s first orders of business as president. His loud and sometimes violent rallies featured chants of “build the wall!”; when he announced his campaign, he shockingly talked about the need to curb illegal immigration by calling undocumented immigrants “rapists and murderers.”

But simply ordering the wall may not be enough. Congress needs to approve the funding necessary to build it, and the Government Accountability Office has estimated that it could cost $6.5 million per mile for a single-layer fence along the 2000-mile border between the US and Mexico. Add onto that $4.2 million per mile for roads and more fencing.

Even Republicans who support Trump may pause at the notion of spending $14 billion on the wall. They would need to use already appropriated federal funding for construction, but there’s no word as to where it would come from. Mexico’s President Enrique Peña Nieto is expected to visit with Trump at the end of January, and Trump has promised that the wall is on their agenda.

