Dick Van Dyke Devastated Over Mary Tyler Moore’s Passing — ‘She Was The Best’

As the world mourns the death of Mary Tyler Moore, Dick Van Dyke has shared the heartbreak over losing his ‘Dick Van Dyke Show’ co-star and beloved friend. Following Mary’s passing on Jan. 25, Dick publicly remembered her as ‘the best’ actress he’s ever met!

Following the heartbreaking passing of Mary Tyler Moore, 80, Dick Van Dyke, 91, shared his sadness over her death with fans. “I got to be on hand and watch her grow into the talent she became,” confessed Dick to The Hollywood Reporter on Jan. 25, the same day as Mary’s tragic death. “She was just the best. She had us all laughing after a couple of episodes. That show was the best five years of my life.” So sweet!

Dick and Mary became forever linked thanks to The Dick Van Dyke show. The iconic sitcom ran from 1961 to 1966, and audiences tuned in to see the adventures of Robert Petrie (Dick) and his dancer-turned-homemaker-wife, Laura (Mary). During the five-year run, both Mary and Dick collected numerous Primetime Emmy Awards. Overall, the show was nominated for 25, winning 15.

After the show ended and Mary pursued her career on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, she and Dick would remain a couple in the hearts of television viewers. Longtime fans got a chance to see them reunite in 2003’s The Gin Game. The two-act play was adapted for television, with Dick and Mary portraying Weller Martin and Fonsia Dorsey. This performance would receive critical acclaim.

Mary was first reported to be in “grave condition” while staying at a Connecticut hospital on Jan. 25, as sources said family members were reportedly told to say their good-bye. The legend of television had long battled diabetes and in 2011, she underwent brain surgery. Sadly, she had reportedly been battling a number of health issues for a while. Mary was even reportedly on a respirator for a week. She died while surrounded by her friends and family.

“The first time I met Mary Tyler Moore, I thought she was just beautiful,” Dick said in 2016, according to Entertainment Tonight, “but I thought she was a little young.” However, despite that 11-year-age-gap, Dick came to appreciate and admire her. “It wasn’t two episodes before her timing came, and her sense of humor. She got it like that. What a pleasure.”

