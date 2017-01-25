Jennifer Lopez Getting Super Close With World Of Dance Co-Star Derek Hough

Image Courtesy of Instagram

When it rains it pours! Jennifer Lopez has more than just Drake chasing after her affection. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on how her ‘World of Dance’ co-star Derek Hough is waiting in the wings to be JLo’s next man!

Oh lordy! Jennifer Lopez, 47, is a wanted woman these days as not only is Drake, 30, head over heels for her, Derek Hough is totally crushing on her as well. The 31-year-old is shooting the NBC competition show World of Dance alongside fellow judge JLo and the heat is on! “Jennifer has a history of falling in love with guys she’s working with and people have already started putting her and Derek together because they do have chemistry. That’s why she picked him for her show, she clicked with him,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“There’s nothing going on with them right now, but he thinks she’s drop dead gorgeous and super cool. He would kill for a chance to date her. Drake should not get lazy because Derek would love to swoop in,” our insider adds. The Dancing with the Stars pro is such a ladies man that we’re sure he can totally charm JLo, and his completely ripped body and insane dance skills should be such a turn-on for Jennifer!

We totally can’t wait to see Derek and Jennifer’s chemistry when World of Dance premieres in spring of 2017. The show is JLo’s baby as not only is she a judge, she’s the executive producer of the talent contest. All ages and all styles of dance will be featured, as both individuals are groups will be vying for a $1 million prize. Derek has shown us in all of his seasons on DWTS that he can bring the heat with every lady he comes in contact with, so we can’t wait to see him turn on his flirty ways with Jennifer! Watch out Drake, you’ve been warned.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Jennifer and Derek would make a cute couple? Or is she better off with Drake?

