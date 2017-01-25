Derek Hough Would ‘Kill’ To Date Jennifer Lopez If Drake Romance Fizzles Out

REX/Shutterstock, AP Images

Jennifer Lopez dumps Drake — it’s a headline Derek Hough might be dreaming about, HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY. The triple threat is apparently so into the Vegas showgirl, sources close to the situation think Drake should sleep with one eye open. Get the details here!

We’ve already told you that the chemistry between Jennifer Lopez, 47, and her 31-year-old World of Dance costar Derek Hough is on another level. The thing is, the Dancing with the Stars alum secretly wants their working relationship to become more romantic. A source close to the situation spoke with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY and, we’re just sayin’, it’s up to Drake, 30, to keep things spicy.

“There’s nothing going on with them right now,” explains our insider, “but he thinks she’s drop dead gorgeous and super cool.” Join the club Derek, responds the rest of the world. “He would kill for a chance to date her,” continues the source. “Drake should not get lazy, because Derek would love to swoop in.” What could that possibly mean… “not get lazy”? What kinds of bedroom tricks is Jennifer expecting from the “Fake Love” singer? Last question: can those tricks be written down and sold to the rest of us for education purposes?

Of course, it is worth noting that J.Lo has a history of becoming romantically entangled with men she’s worked with. And Derek isn’t exactly known for his love life. But hey, he surprised ALL OF US with those pipes on Hairspray Live!, so anything is possible. Considering Drake is already hanging out with Jennifer’s kids, Derek’s secret romance might have to wait for season two of Dance to blossom.

HollywoodLifers, is it at all surprising that Derek is crushing on J.Lo? If they did end up becoming an item, what would their nickname be?

