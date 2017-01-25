Louis Tomlinson: Partying Worries Friends After Rumored Danielle Campbell Split

REX/Shutterstock

Rumors have been swirling for a while now that Louis Tomlinson and Danielle Campbell have split. HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that since the alleged breakup Louis has been partying a little more than his friends would like. Get all the details here.

Have Louis Tomlinson, 25, and Danielle Campbell, 21, called it quits? Following reports that the adorable couple went their separate ways around New Year’s, a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Louis’ friends are getting worried about his behavior. The “Just Hold On” singer has reportedly been partying too hard recently as a result of the breakup, combined with the pain over his mother Johannah Deakin‘s passing on Dec. 9 due to a long battle with leukemia.

“Friends are concerned about Louis Tomlinson after his recent split from Danielle Campbell,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “His mother Johannah died of cancer in December and Danielle was really there for him and he’s still dealing with that bereavement.” If Louis and Danielle did split following Johannah’s death we can’t imagine how painful that must have been!

“Louis has a really busy schedule touring around America with Steve Aoki and some friends are worried that he has been partying too much and not getting enough sleep and rest. Louis really needs to look after himself just now and he has been smoking a lot,” the source continued.

“He has a good team around him and at least Danielle and him did not split on bad terms and are still talking. Hopefully, he will be okay because he has been through some bad experiences in recent times.” We are so glad to hear that their alleged split was an amicable one! We hope that if the pair are truly over then they can at least remain friends!

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Danielle and Louis really split up? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.