Dan Aykroyd Remembers ‘Brilliant’ Ex Carrie Fisher With Touching New Tribute

Amidst her relationship with Paul Simon, Carrie Fisher had a brief relationship with Dan Aykroyd, and he even proposed while they were working together on The Blues Brothers. She wound up leaving him to get back together with Paul, but there are no hard feelings. Now, just shy of the one month anniversary of Carrie’s death, Dan is looking back on some of their best times together in a touching tribute.

“I met Carrie at Saturday Night Live. She and John Belushi became instant pals,” he wrote for Empire magazine. “I remember how much she made him laugh. Later, while filming Blues Brothers, Carrie and I fell in love and during the shoot she moved in with me into a penthouse suite in the futuristic, aluminum-clad Astro Tower, which I knew to apologise for. Carrie had the most refined eye for art and design.”

Dan also looked back on the time the two got blood tests to check their compatibility, when he gave her a sapphire ring and when she gave him an oil painting of a monkey in a blue dress next to a tiny pencil. “One of the most brilliant and hilarious minds of our eon, Carrie would say things like, ‘I love tiny babies. When they cry they turn red and look like screaming tomatoes,'” he recalled. He went on, “Carrie embraced my friends and I was embraced in warmly human and Hollywood-glamorous emotional comfort, elegant and excitement. [Her mom], Debbie [Reynolds] would cook for us and Carrie’s tech-wizard brother would take me on high-intensity cruises in muscle cars and motorcycles through Beverly Hills with great young people, Jose Ferrer and Donna Ebsen.”

Of course, he also couldn’t ignore the end of their romance, when she asked him to drive her to the airport and never returned. “Architectural reservations notwithstanding, Carrie wasn’t shallow, we had a great time,” he concluded. “She was also in love with Paul Simon. She married him, but I hope she kept my ring.”

