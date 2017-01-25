REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of NBC

Uh, oh — Courteney Cox basically just broke girl code! She got flirty with Jennifer Aniston’s ex Brad Pitt at a recent event, according to a shocking Jan. 25 report, and we’ve got all the details right here. So has Jen heard? Here’s what’s going on!

“Courtney Cox, 52, behaved like a smitten fan girl around Brad Pitt, 53, [at the Rock4EB charity concert],” an eyewitness at the Jan. 14 event in Malibu, CA, tells Life & Style magazine in their Feb. 6 issue. Yikes! “She kept telling him how great he looked and flirted with him like crazy,” the source adds of Courteney, who hosted the big shindig. Well, Brad did look exceptionally good that evening, but still!

Here’s where it gets interesting: Brad might just have a little crush on the Cougar Town actress, too! “Sparks were flying big time,” another source tells Australian magazine New Idea of their interaction at the event. “There’s so much history and affection between those two,” the insider explains. “Brad and Courteney have come full circle. They’ve both been through it all.” Hmm!

Oh, and you’d better believe that it gets even more dramatic. Jennifer Aniston, 47, heard about the flirtation…and she was “annoyed”, Life & Style reports. “She considers it a betrayal,” another insider reveals to the mag of the Horrible Bosses star’s reaction. Jen and Courteney have been friends for ages, so it’s not like this will tear them apart or anything — but it sounds like Jen doesn’t think it’s cool either way.

Of course, Courteney has been re-engaged to Snow Patrol bandmember Johnny McDaid, 40, since April 2016 (they originally got engaged in 2014, but took a break). So it’s safe to say that she will not seriously pursue the newly-single Brad any time soon!

