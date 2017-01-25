Everyone’s new favorite ‘The Bachelor’ villain, Corinne Olympios, may have only become a star at the beginning of this season. But she actually made her on-screen debut in an amazing music video from 2011. Check out the epic clip of Corinne hanging with 2 Chainz and Juicy J!

Corinne Olympios, 24, has shocked fans with her wild behavior every week since Season 21 of The Bachelor premiered on Jan. 2. From day one the girl was all over bachelor Nick Viall, 36, and driving the other women in the house insane. But nothing is more shocking than this new piece of the Corinne puzzle — an amazing 2 Chainz and Juicy J music video from 2011 featuring Corinne! WE KNOW.

In the video for a song called “Zip & A Double Cup,” (amazing title, by the way) you see Corinne hanging with 2 Chainz, Juicy J and some other very beautiful women as the boys sing about some interesting activities. “A zip and a double cup, I’m gettin’ high as f**k,” 2 Chainz raps while showing off bricks of marijuana. We’re guessing that Corinne (who first appears at the 1:48 mark) was using some amazing acting skills in this video because she seems super, uh, relaxed.

Corinne gives us something extra to look forward to each week on The Bachelor and we keep waiting to see if she’ll settle down, but the girl is an unstoppable force of nature! The sassy blonde is all about taking what she wants and we aren’t surprised that she was cast in this crazy music video. The girl certainly has star power and if she doesn’t end up with Nick then we can’t wait to see what she goes on to do after this season!

