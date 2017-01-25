Christina El Moussa Getting Serious With Gary Anderson: ‘Best Friends’ With His Daughters

Courtesy of Instagram

Christina El Moussa isn’t wasting any time sulking over her divorce with ex, Tarek. The ‘Flip or Flop’ star’s relationship with her contractor, Gary Anderson is getting hot and heavy, according to a new report, Jan. 25! And, she’s apparently getting super close with his family! Here’s what we know!

Christina El Moussa, 33, and Gary Anderson, 57, are taking their steamy romance to the next level, according to Life & Style, Jan. 25! The Flip or Flop star “has been spending time with Gary’s family,” an HGTV insider told the mag. In fact, “She loves his daughters Kacey and Kristen and treats them like her best friends.” WOW!

My fav champagne at my fav place = perfection ❄️☃️🍾 A photo posted by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Dec 30, 2016 at 12:17pm PST

Christina posted a photo with hairstylist, Kristen in Park City, Utah in the beginning of Jan. 2016, and the two seemed closer than ever while partying in the snowy mountains. Kristen is getting married sometime in 2017, and Christina is a lock to be her father’s date to the ceremony, as reported by the mag. OMG!

Gary is the El Moussa family’s contractor, who’s apparently appeared on their HGTV show, Flip or Flop. Christina was reported to be romantically involved with him in the wake of her separation with Tarek back in Dec. 2016. Yikes.

Although Christina and Gary are apparently going strong, she is still in the midst of a messy divorce from her ex, Tarek El Moussa, 35. The two Flip or Flop stars announced on Dec. 12, 2016, that they would be separating to reevaluate their marriage, after news of an incident at their CA home broke. An altercation between the two went down and involved a gun in May 2016, according to multiple reports.

The former couple released a joint statement, following the split news: “Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage,” they said. “We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed.” Tarek and Christina also revealed that they would continue to work together to co-parent their two children — Brayden, 1, and Taylor, 6. The HGTV stars were reportedly separated since the May 2016 incident (not legally).

Fans held out hope for the couple until Tarek filed for legal separation from Christina on Jan. 10, 2017. The former couple wed in 2009, and continue to work together on their hit show, Flip or Flop, but there’s extreme tensions on set. Get the hellish details, here.

