Christina El Moussa Getting Serious With Gary Anderson: ‘Best Friends’ With His Daughters

Christina El Moussa isn’t wasting any time sulking over her divorce with ex, Tarek. The ‘Flip or Flop’ star’s relationship with her former contractor, Gary Anderson is getting hot and heavy, according to a new report, Jan. 25! And, she’s apparently getting super close with his family! Here’s what we know!

Christina El Moussa, 33, and Gary Anderson, 57, are taking their steamy romance to the next level, according to Life & Style, Jan. 25! The Flip or Flop star “has been spending time with Gary’s family,” an HGTV insider told the mag. In fact, “She loves his daughters Kacey and Kristen and treats them like her best friends.” WOW!

My fav champagne at my fav place = perfection ❄️☃️🍾 A photo posted by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Dec 30, 2016 at 12:17pm PST

Christina posted a photo with hairstylist, Kristen Park City, Utah in the beginning of Jan. 2016, and the two seemed closer than ever while partying in the snowy mountains. Kristen is getting married sometime in 2017, and Christina is a lock to be her father’s date to the ceremony, as reported by the mag.

Although Christina and Gary are apparently going strong, she is still in the midst of a messy divorce from her ex, Tarek El Moussa, 35. The two Flip or Flop stars announced on Dec. 12, 2016, that they would be separating to reevaluate their marriage, after news of an incident at their CA home broke. An altercation between the two went down and involved a gun, according to multiple reports.

